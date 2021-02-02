The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (AP BIE) has released the schedule for theory, practical, ethics, and human values, and environmental education examination for Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) March 2021 on its official website. Registered candidates can check the schedule at bie.ap.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the Ethics and Human Values Exam and Environmental Education Examination will be held on March 24 and March 27, respectively. The Practical Examinations will be held from March 31 to April 24 for General Intermediate courses in the jumbling system in two sessions — 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Theory examination will begin on May 5 till May 23 from 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM.

IPE Theory Time Table (9.00 AM to 12.00 PM)

Date I Year Examination II Year Examination
May 5 Part-II: 2nd Language Paper-I
May 6 Part-II: 2nd Language Paper-II 
May 7 Part-I: English Paper-I
May 8 Part-I: English Paper-II
May 10 Paper-III: Mathematics
Paper-I A
Botany Paper-I
Civics Paper-I
May 11
Paper-III: Mathematics
Paper-II A
Botany Paper-II
Civics Paper-II
May 12 Mathematics Paper-I B
Zoology Paper-I
History Paper-I
May 13
Mathematics Paper-II B
Zoology Paper-II
History Paper-II
May 15 Physics Paper-I
Economics Paper-I 
May 17 Physics Paper-II
Economics Paper-II
May 18 Chemistry Paper-I
Commerce Paper-I
Sociology Paper-I
Fine Arts, Music Paper-I
May 19
Chemistry Paper-II
Commerce Paper-II
Sociology Paper-II
Fine Arts, Music Paper-II
May 20 Public Administration
Paper-I
Logic Paper-I 
Bridge Course Maths
Paper-I (For BPC students)

May 21

Public Administration
Paper-II
Logic Paper-II 
Bridge Course Maths
Paper-II (For BPC students)
May 22 Modern Language Paper-I
Geography Paper-I
May 23 Modern Language Paper-II
Geography Paper-II