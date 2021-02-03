The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the extended dates for the December term-end examination (TEE) on its official website. The candidates can apply at ignou.ac.in till February 4, 2021, with a late fee of Rs 1000.

Earlier, the admit card of December 2020 TEE was released at ignou.ac.in. The TEE exams will be held from February 8-13 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Here’s the direct link to official notification.

“The list of Exam Centre is tentative and could be changed on the basis of confirmation received from respective Regional Centres. Efforts will be made to allot the exam centre of your choice. However, sittings available at each exam centres is limited hence it is advisable to fill the exam without waiting for the last date. In case the sitting at the exam centre of your choice has exhausted, you may please opt for the alternate exam centre from the list of centres available in the link,” read the official notification.

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 150 per course for both theory, and practical and lab. Meanwhile, the re-registration process for January 2021 has been extended to February 15, 2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here or read the notification here.