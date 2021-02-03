The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the CHSL Tier-2 admit card on its regional websites. Registered candidates can download the SSC CHSL admit card at ssc-cr.org using their registration details.

The examination is scheduled to be held on February 14, 2021.

Here’s the direct link to download SSC CHSL 2019 Tier-2 admit card.

Steps to download SSC CHSL 2019 Tier-2 admit card:

Visit the respective regional website On the homepage, click on the hyperlink that read “STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR JUNIOR HINDI TRANSLATOR, JUNIOR TRANSLATOR, SENIOR HINDI TRANSLATOR AND HINDI PRADHYAPAK EXAMINATION - 2020 (PAPER-II)” Key in your registration details and submit Admit card will be displayed on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

As per a report by JAGRAN Josh, “The minimum qualifying marks in Tier-2 exam is 33%. SSC CHSL Tier-2 result is expected to be released in the month of March 2021. Qualified candidates will be called for SSC CHSL Tier-3 which is a skill test.”

The CHSL 2019 Tier-1 exam was conducted in March and October of 2020 for selection to the posts of lower division clerk, junior secretariat assistant, postal assistant and sorting assistant.

In total, 44,856 candidates cleared the Tier-1 exam for the posts of LDC/JSA and PA/SA and were qualified to appear in the Tier-2 (Descriptive Paper). The SSC CHSL 2019 Tier-2 exam will be held on February 14.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.