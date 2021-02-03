The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has started the registration for LSAT-India 2021 exams on its official website. Candidates willing to appear in the examination scheduled to be held on March 25 can register for the same at lsac.org or discoverlaw.in.

The last date to register for the exam is March 14, as per the earlier report.

Earlier, LSAC had rescheduled LSAT-India 2021 exams due to the CBSE Board exam schedule. As per the new schedule, the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) India 2021 will now begin on June 14. The last date to register for the online examination has been extended till June 4, 2021.

However, candidates willing to appear for the March examination can register now.

Here’s the direct link to register for LASAT-India 2021 examination.

Candidates willing to register can apply by using a valid email address and mobile number, a photograph, and paying the applicable registration fee on the official website.

LSAT-India examination will be held in online mode starting from June 14, 2021. The test will also be conducted on March 25 for students who want to take it before the CBSE exam. Candidates appearing for the March examination can also take the re-test in June and have their best score reported for their preferred college for admissions.

Candidates registering before February 12, 2021, will be eligible for concession in the examination fee i.e., Rs 3,499 per test for March or June examination. Candidates registering after February 12 will have to pay the standard fee of Rs 3,799.

The complete schedule, detailed information on how to take the online test will be released after the closure of registration, as per a report by NDTV.