The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the ITICAT 2020 provisional seat allotment on its official website. Candidates who have participated in Bihar ITICAT 2020 counselling process can check the allotment status at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in or bceceadmissions.nic.in by logging onto the exam portal.

The provisional seat allotment result has been declared for Industrial Training Institutes Common Admission Test (ITICAT) 2020. The BCECEB ITICAT 2020 counselling registration concluded on January 24, 2021.

Here’s the direct link to download the provisional seat allotment result.

Steps to download the ITICAT 2020 allotment result:

Visit the official website at bceceadmissions.nic.in Click on “Download provisional allotment order of ITICAT-2020 First Round” Key in your login credentials and submit Check and download the allotment result Take a print out for future reference

Candidates who are not satisfied with their provisional allotment can apply for the second round. Once their preferred seat is allotted, candidates must proceed with document verification to complete their admission.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit BCECEB’s official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.