The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the results of CRP RRB - IX officer scale-III and officer scale-II specialist officer and General Banking Officer recruitment exams on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment examination can check the results at ibps.in till February 7, 2021.

The examination was conducted on October 18, 2020, along with the Main examination for the Officer Scale I.

Here’s the direct link to check CRP - RRB -IX- Recruitment of Officers Scale-III exam result.



Here’s the direct link to check CRP - RRB - IX- Recruitment of Officers Scale-II (Specialist) exam result.

Here’s the direct link to check CRP - RRB - IX- Recruitment of Officers Scale-II (GBO).

Steps to download the result:

Visit the official website at ibps.in On the homepage, click on IBPS RRB Officer Scale-II, III result Key in your login credentials The result will be displayed Download and take a print for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website at ibps.in.