The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited online applications for the recruitment to the post of District Art and Culture Officer on its official website. Interested candidates can apply at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The application process will conclude on March 2, 2021. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 38 vacancies, read the notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply for District Art and Culture Officer posts.

Steps to apply for District Art and Culture Officer posts:

Visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in Click on the hyperlink mentioned in the “Instructions for applying online” On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Fill in the application form and submit

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

Male candidates applying for the post should not be less than the age of 21 years and not more than the age of 37 years. The female candidates, however, should not be less than the age of 21 years and not more than the age of 40 years.

Educational Qualification:

Candidates holding Bachelor degree in any stream with PG diploma in Dramatic Art/PG in Theater/Dramatics/Master Degree in Dance/Music/Fine Arts/Art History can apply at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Application Fee:

The BPSC District and Art officer application fee for General/OBC/EWS category candidates is Rs 600 and Rs 150 for SC/ST candidates and Bihar domicile females.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit BPSC’s official here.