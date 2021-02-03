Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started admissions for the January session on its official website. Students who are willing to take admission can apply through the online IGNOU admission portal ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. The last date for submitting the application is February 28, 2021.

Steps to fill IGNOU January session:

Visit the official at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in Click on ‘New Registration’ Fill the required details and register Assign a username and password which will be required to login later After submission, the username will be sent on the registered mobile number

List of documents required for the admission:

Scanned Photograph (less than 100 KB)

Scanned Signature (less than 100 KB)

Scanned copy of Age Proof (less than 200 KB)

Scanned copy of relevant Educational Qualification (less than 200 KB)

Scanned Copy of Experience Certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB)

Scanned Copy of Category Certificate, if SC/ST/OBC (less than 200 KB)

Scanned Copy of BPL Certificate, if Below Poverty Line(less than 200 KB)

IGNOU offers multiple Bachelor’s, Master’s, PG Diploma, and Certificate courses based on an open university model. Most of the instructions are imparted through distance education methodology as per the requirement.

In case of any difficulty, students can access the IGNOU helpdesk at ssc@ignou.ac.in and csrc@ignou.ac.in or call on 011-29572513 or 011-29571301.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.