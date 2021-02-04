Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the e-admit card for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2021. Registered candidates set to appear for the exam can download their admit cards from the UPSC website upsconline.nic.in.

The UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist prelims 2021 will be held on February 21 for recruitment to 15 posts of Chemists in the Geological Survey of India, 16 posts of Scientist ‘B’(Hydrogeology), 6 posts of Scientist ‘B’(Geophysics) and 3 of Scientist ‘B’(Chemical). Admit cards can be downloaded till the date of exam.

The preliminary exam will consist of two Objective Type (multiple choices) Questions Papers for each stream. The Paper-I General Studies will start at 9.30 AM and end at 11.30 AM while Paper-2 (Stream specific subject) will start at 2.00 PM and end at 4.00 PM.

There will be a penalty (negative marking) for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the objective type question papers.

Here is the direct link to download UPSC Combined Geo-scientist 2021 Prelims admit card.

Here is the UPSC Geo-Scientist 2021 prelims exam schedule.

Steps to download UPSC Combined Geo-scientist 2021 Prelims admit card: