The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released Bihar D.El.Ed first/second-year exam results on its official website. Candidates who took the examination can check their results online at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Bihar D.El.Ed first-year examination was conducted from December 2 to 9, 2020 with a total of 30,992 candidates, and a total of 23, 502 candidates participated in the second-year examination held from December 10 to 14, 2020.

Here’s the direct link to download the result for the session 2019-2021.

Here’s the direct link to download the final statement of marks for the session 2018-2020.

Steps to download the result:

Visit the official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com Click on the ‘Result’ tab Click on the hyperlink, “Result of first year session: 2019-21 Exam, 2020” Key in your login credentials Download and take a print of the result for future reference

A total of 30,992 candidates appeared for the examination, of which, 22,526 candidates qualified the exam. For the second year, 23,502 candidates appeared for the test, of which, 19,742 cleared the exam, as per a report by The Indian Express.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.