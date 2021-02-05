The Delhi University (DU) has released the tentative datesheet for Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) Semester-I in OBE blended mode exams to be held in March 2021.

The exams will be held for undergraduate courses such as BA, BCom, BSc, etc. Most exams are set to begin on March 17.

In its notice, DU said the exam datesheet “is based on one time measure for academic session 2020-21 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

“The duration of examination is three hours only and one hour can be taken in addition to three hours for downloading question papers and scanning, uploading of answer sheets. The total duration shall be four (4) hours,” the notice added.

Direct links to DU March 2021 UG Semester exam datesheets: