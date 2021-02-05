The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for the DSSSB Stenographer Grade III skill test on its official website. Registered candidates can download their admit card at dsssbonline.nic.in.

The Stenographer Grade III Skill Test is scheduled to be conducted from February 9 to March 16, 2021.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

Steps to download DSSSB Stenographer Grade III admit card:

Visit the official website at dsssbonline.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Generate/Print eAdmit Card” On the new webpage, select your test Key in your login credentials and submit Download and take a print for future reference

As per a report by JAGRAN Josh, “More than 5000 vacancies were notified by the board for various posts including PGT, TGT, Assistant, Store Keeper, Driver, AE, Jr Clerk, Jr Steno, Stenographer, Hindi Translator cum Assistant, Ahlmad , Section Officer, Veterinary Livestock Inspector, Investigator, Pharmacist, Office Superintendent, Legal Assistant, Manager (Public Relations), Junior Telephone Operator, Draftsman, Labour Welfare Inspector, Accountant , Electrical Overseer, Inspecting Officer, Lab Assistant (Biology) Senior Scientific Assistant, Technical Assistant, Jr Assistant and Other Teacher Posts in the month of January 2021.”

