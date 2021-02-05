Indian Air Force (IAF) has released AFCAT admit card 2021 on its official website. Registered candidates can download their admit card at afcat.cdac.in starting today.

The IAF AFCAT 2021 examination for the post of Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty Technical and Ground Duty Non-Technical is scheduled to begin from February 20 and conclude on February 22, 2021.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card for IAF AFCAT 2021.

Here’s the direct link to the Mock Test.

Steps to download the admit card:

Visit the official website at afcat.cdac.in Click on “Candidate Login” Click on ‘AFCAT 01/2021- CYCLE’ Key in your login credentials Download and take a print of the admit card for future reference

IAF AFCAT exam will be held in two shifts — 9.45 AM to 11.45 AM and 2.15 PM to 4.15 PM. Candidates should report at 8.00 AM and 12.30 PM, respectively. The candidates must carry their AFCAT admit card along with a valid ID.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.