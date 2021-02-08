Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for the post of Assistant Professor (Super Specialty) on its official website. Registered candidates can download their admit card from the website — opsc.gov.in.

As per a report by JAGRAN Josh, “The examination is scheduled to be held on February 14, 2021, between 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 10.00 AM to 2.00 PM for PWD candidates.”

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

Steps to download the admit card:

Visit OPSC’s official website at opsc.gov.in Under the What’s New section, click on “Click to download” against Download Admission Certificate & Instructions to Candidates - For Written Examination to be held for Recruitment of Asst. Assistant Professor(Super Speciality) (Advt. No. 11 of 2018-19) Key in your registration number, date of birth and submit The admit card will appear on the screen Download and take a print of the admit card

A total of 77 candidates have been qualified to appear for the examination. The list of selected candidates has been made available on the official website.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.