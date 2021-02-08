Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final result of the 2020 Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) examination on its official website. The written exam was held on December 20, 2020.

The qualified candidates are eligible to appear for the Physical Standards Test/ Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests. Online Detailed Application Form (DAF) will be available on the Commission’s website from February 12 to 25, 2021 till 6.00 PM, read the notification.

The marks-sheets of all candidates who have not qualified will be uploaded on the Commission’s website after the publication of the final result (after conducting Personality Test) and will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days.

Here’s the direct link to the list of qualified candidates with their name and roll number.

A total of 1287 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the PET round. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 209 posts.

“In case, any candidate does not receive the call letter for Physical Standards Tests/ Physical Efficiency Tests (PET) & Medical Standards Tests (MST) in due course of time, he/she may contact the HQ, DG, Indo Tibetan Border Police on Telephone No. 011-24369482/ 011-24369483 & e-mail ID comdtrect@itbp.gov.in and U.P.S.C. through letter or FAX immediately,” suggests UPSC in its official notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.