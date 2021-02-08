The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced IBPS Officer Scale I Mains exam result on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the result at ibps.in till February 14.

The main examination was conducted on January 30, 2021, at various exam centers across the nation.

Here’s the direct link to check the IBPS CRP-RRB IX Officer Scale I Mains exam result.

Steps to check the result:

Visit the official website at ibps.in On the homepage, click on the link “check result status of Online Main Examination for CRP RRB-IX Officers Scale I” Key in your login details Check and download the result for future reference

The candidates who have qualified the Mains examinations are eligible to appear for the interview round. “A total of 3800 candidates will be recruited as Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager) in various Rural Banks of India,” as per a report by JAGRAN Josh.

IBPS is conducting examinations for recruitment of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) at Regional Rural Banks (RRBs).

The first phase of the application process was conducted from June 30 to July 21 for the positions of Office Assistant and Officer Scale I, II, and III. The preliminary examination for the position of Office Assistant and Officer Scale III was conducted in the months of September and October 2020.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.