The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card/call letter for the RRB Officer Scale 1 online Main exam. The IBPS Main examination is scheduled to be held on January 30. Candidates who cleared the prelim exams and are eligible to appear for the Mains can download the admit card from the IBPS website ibps.in.

Last week, the Institute declared the CRP-RRB-IX Recruitment of Officer Scale I preliminary examination result on its official website. Soon after, the scorecard of the candidates who appeared in the exam was published.

Steps to download IBPS RRB Officer Scale I Mains 2020 admit card:

Visit the official website ibps.in Click on the link that reads, “Online Main Exam Call Letter for CRP-RRB-IX-Officers Scale I” Login using Registration no/roll no and date of birth The IBPS RRB Officers Scale 1 Main exam 2020 admit card will be displayed Download and take a print for future reference.

Here is the direct link to download IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Main exam admit card.

Candidates will be able to download their admit cards till January 30.

Marks obtained only in the online Main exam will be considered for shortlisting for Interviews and the final merit list.

IBPS is conducting the exams for recruitment of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) at Regional Rural Banks (RRBs).

The first phase of the application process was conducted from June 30 to July 21 for the positions of Office Assistant and Officer Scale I, II, and III. The preliminary examination for the position of Office Assistant and Officer Scale III was conducted in the months of September and October 2020.