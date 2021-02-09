Bihar Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has issued a list of invalid candidates for the 2020 Bihar Police Constable recruitment exam on its official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

The written exam for recruitment to 8,415 constable vacancies is slated to be held on March 14 and March 21. The application process for the CSBC recruitment ran through November and December 2020.

The list of invalid applications includes the reason for rejection. In total, 27,069 applications have been rejected on the grounds of: ‘Registered but Application Form Not submitted’ - 15,054, ‘Application Form Cancelled by Applicant’ - 10,600 and ‘Invalid on the Ground of Multiple application/ Unidentifiable or no phot and signature/overage due to applied as female’ - 1,415.

The notification for the recruitment was released November 11.

The selection process will involve a written exam initially followed by a physical measurement and efficiency test for candidates who clear the written exam. The written exam will be of 100 marks and 100 MCQ questions. The final merit list will be prepared based on the performance on the written exam and PET/PST.