The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the answer key of the written examination for the post of Pharmacist on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download the HSSC Pharmacist answer key and raise objections by February 11 till 5.00 PM at hssc.gov.in.

“The objections shall be considered by the Commission and its decision in this regard shall be final and evaluation of the paper shall accordingly be done,” read the notification.

Here’s the direct link to download the Pharmacist answer key.

Here’s the direct link to raise objections.

Steps to download the answer key:

Visit the official website at hssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Public Notices’ Click on “Answer Key for the Post of Pharmacist” Check and download the answer key

Candidates can raise objections by visiting the website at hssc.gov.in and clicking on “Inviting Objection for answer key (Advt. No. 15/2019)” button. Key in your details and submit.

The written examination for recruitment to the post of Pharmacist was conducted on January 31 by the Commission.

