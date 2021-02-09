The Department of Forests and Wildlife, Govt of NCT of Delhi has released the notification about the exam dates and admit card date for recruitment to the post of Forest Guard on its official website. Registered candidates will be able to download the admit card from February 15 onward at forest.delhigovt.nic.in.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted from March 1 to March 7, 2021. Candidates will be able to download their respective admit card from the website till March 7. Candidates will also be informed about the admit card on their registered mobile number.

Here’s the direct link to the released notification.

Steps to download the admit card:

Visit the official website at forest.delhigovt.nic.in On the homepage, click on Delhi Forest Guard Admit Guard link Key in your login credentails The admit card will appear on the screen Download and take a print of the admit card for future reference

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 226 vacancies, of which, 211 posts are for Forest Guard, 11 posts are for Wildlife Guard, and 4 posts are for Forest Ranger.

“The online exam will consist of 200 questions, which the aspirants will have to attempt in two hours. The paper will be divided into five sections — General Intelligence and Reasoning, English Language and Comprehension, Hindi Language and Comprehension, General Awareness and Quantitative Aptitude, which will be of 40 marks each,” as per a report by DNA.

Also, there will be negative marking of 0.25 for wrong answer/multiple answers marked by a candidate.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.