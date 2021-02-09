The West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) will soon be starting the online application process for recruitment to the various posts including — Staff Nurse, Medical Officer (MO), and General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these vacancies at www.wbhrb.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 8634 vacancies, of which, 6114 are for Staff Nurse Posts, 1313 for MO Posts and 1207 for GDMO Posts.

Here’s the direct link to read the notification of recruitment for Staff Nurse, Grade II.

Here’s the direct link to read the notification of recruitment for Medical Officer(Specialist).

Here’s the direct link to read the notification of recruitment for General Duty Medical Officer.

The application process for the WBHRB MO and GDMO recruitment will begin from February 12 and will conclude on February 20, 2021, before 8.00 PM. The application process for the WBHRB Staff Nurse recruitment will start from March 17 and conclude on March 26.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

For Staff Nurse: The candidate should not be less than the age of 18 years and not more than the age of 39 years as on January 1, 2021. The upper age limit may be relaxed for the candidates belonging to the reserved category.

For Medical Officer: The candidate should not be more than the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates as mentioned in the notification.

General Duty Medical Officer: The candidate should not be more than the age of 36 years as on January 1, 2021, for ordinary Medical Graduates, and 40 years for those possessing Post Graduate qualifications.

Educational Qualification:

For Staff Nurse:

General Nursing and Midwifery/ Basic B.Sc. (Nursing)/ Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) course passed from any Nursing Training School/College of Nursing recognized by both Indian Nursing Council and Respective State Nursing Council.

Or registration Certificate from West Bengal Nursing Council.

Or knowledge of Bengali/Nepali- Spoken and written.

For Medical Officer:

The candidate should hold an MBBS degree included in the First Schedule OR Second Schedule OR Part II of the Third Schedule of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956) with a recognized and requisite Post Graduate Qualification in the respective Speciality and Medical Council Registration as Medical Practitioners in the Medical Council of India OR any State Medical Council provided that the Candidate, if appointed, must register his/her name in the West Bengal Medical Council within 6 months of joining the West Bengal Health Service.

For General Duty Medical Officer:

The candidate should hold an MBBS Degree included in the First or Second Schedule or Part-II of the Third Schedule of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956 ) and Medical Council Registration as Medical Practitioner in the Medical Council of India or any other State Medical Council provided that the candidates if selected and appointed, must register their names in the West Bengal Medical Council within six months of joining the West Bengal Health Service.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.