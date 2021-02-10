Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the result of the TNPSC Group 1 preliminary examination on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download their results at tnpsc.gov.in.

The Preliminary Examination was conducted by the Commission on January 1, 2021. The qualified candidates are eligible to appear for the Mains Examination scheduled to be conducted on May 28, 29, and 30, 2021.

Earlier, TNPSC Group 1 Service 2019 Merit List and Marks were released at tnpsc.gov.in.

Here’s the direct link to download the list of qualified candidates.

Steps to check TNPSC Group 1 Prelims result:

Visit the official website at tnpsc.gov.in On the homepage, under Announcements/ Press Note, click on “List of candidates admitted provisionally to Main written Examination for appointment by direct recruitment to the POSTS INCLUDED IN COMBINED CIVIL SERVICES-I EXAMINATION (GROUP-I SERVICES), 2018-2019 and 2019-2020” The result will be displayed on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

“The candidates who have been admitted provisionally to the Main Written Examination have to pay ₹ 200/-(Rupees Two hundred only) towards the examination fee (unless exemption of fee is claimed ) and should upload the scanned copy of documents in support of the claims made in the online application from February 16 to March 15 till 5.45 PM in the e-seva centres run by TACTV,” read the notification. The list of the designated e-seva centres is available on the website.

