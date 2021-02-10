Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the time table for the board examinations on its official website at upmsp.edu.in.

The examination for Class 10, 12 will begin on April 24, 2021, in two shifts — 8.00 AM to 11.15 AM and 2.00 PM to 5.15 PM. The Matric examination will conclude on May 10 while the examination for Intermediate will end on May 12, 2021.

According to UPMSP, a total of 56,03,813 candidates will appear for the UP board examination this year, of which, 29,92,312 candidates are from Class 10 and 26,09,501 are from Class 12.

As per a report by NDTV, The states’ board examinations have undergone several changes amidst the ongoing COVID-19 situation. While most of the schools have conducted online classes throughout 2020, they are now slowly opening in a staggered manner to conduct in-person classes and give practical training to the students and prepare them for the upcoming 2021 board exams. States including Bihar, Odisha and Maharashtra have also released the upcoming 2021 board exam schedules.

The practical exams are going on. The first phase of practical exams were started from February 3 and will conclude on February 12. The practical exam in the second phase will be held from February 13 to 22, 2021. A total of 1058617 candidates will appear in the practical examination in 39 districts of 10 mandals. The board has appointed 7505 testers across the state. A total of 18 zones have been created for both phases of examinations, as per a report by TIMESNOWNEWS.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.