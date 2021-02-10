AKTU exam 2021: Semester examinations to be held in offline mode, date sheet expected soon
AKTU has taken a decision to conduct the AKTU semester exams in the offline mode with appropriate gaps allowing candidates to prepare well.
Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow (AKTU) has taken a decision to conduct the AKTU semester exams in the offline mode.
The university also announced that appropriate gaps will be given in between two exams allowing candidates to prepare well.
“Dear Students, as per the decisions taken in 69th examination committee meeting today, this is to share that appropriate gap shall be given between question papers and the exam will be conducted offline. Best wishes,” read a tweet by AKTU.
The examination will be descriptive in nature and no multiple-choice questions will be asked.
As per a report by NDTV, the university has decided to conduct the upcoming semester exams in offline mode considering the declining cases of COVID-19. The Vice-Chancellor had earlier said that it is not feasible to hold the exams online as most of the students stay in villages and it is not possible for them to take the exams in online mode. Also remote proctoring of all the AKTU students is impossible, the AKTU Vice-Chancellor added.
“Earlier, a group of students had filed a complaint in the Supreme Court against AKTU’s decision of conducting the exams in the offline mode. The document said that the gathering of hundreds of candidates in the exam centres was not safe considering the COVID-19 threat. Moreover, the students had complained of not having any study material with which they can prepare for the upcoming semester exams,” reported Firstpost.