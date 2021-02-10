The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the BPSC ACF 2020 examination on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) examination conducted on December 2, 2020, can check the answer key at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Candidates can check and raise objections, if any, against the released answer key for “Forestry and Environment” and “General Knowledge” by February 25, 2021.

Steps to download the answer key:

Visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Provisional Answer Key :: General Knowledge :: Forestry & Environment – Booklet Series A, B, C, D” The answer key will be displayed on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check the answer key for General Knowledge.

Here’s the direct link to check the answer key for Forestry and Environment.

Candidates can raise objections against the released answer key by sending their suggestions along with the supporting documents at Bihar Public Service Commission, 15, Nehru Marg, Bailey Rd, Patna — 800001 by February 25 till 5.00 PM.

Here’s the direct link to check the official notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.