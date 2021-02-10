The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS RRB PO Mains scorecard and the list of candidates selected to appear for the interview round on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examinations can download the IBPS RRB PO scorecard at ibps.in till February 20, 2021.

The IBPS RRB PO main examination was held on January 30, 2021, and the result was released on February 8, 2021. The qualified candidates are eligible to appear for the interview.

Here’s the direct link to download the online Main exam scorecard.

Steps to download the scorecard:

Visit the official website at ibps.in On the homepage, click on “Click here to View Your Scores of Online Main Examination for CRP RRB IX - Officers Scale I” Key in your login credentials and submit Download and take a print for future reference

The interview call letters for CRP-RRBs-IX - Recruitment of Officer Scale-I have also been made available to download till March 1, 2021.

Here’s the direct link to download the interview call letter.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.