The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has invited online applications for the recruitment to 165 apprentice posts for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Nasik on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at mhrdnats.gov.in till February 25.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 165 vacancies, of which, 87 vacancies are for Engineering Graduates Apprentices, and 78 for Technician Diploma Apprentices, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

“Interested and eligible candidates who meet notified criteria should apply for apprenticeship on the portal ‘www.mhrdnats.gov.in’ against the establishment ‘Hindustan Aeronautics limited’ of State : Maharashtra, District : Nashik on or before 25th Feb 2021,” read the notification.

Engineering Graduates Apprentices Details Discipline Vacancies Aeronautical Engineer- 5 5 Computer Engineer- 5

5 Civil Engineer- 2 2 Electrical Engineer -18 18 Electronics & Telecommunication Engineer (E&TC)-20 20 Mechanical Engineer- 30 30 Production Engineer-4 4 Instrumentation Engineer-3 3

Technician Diploma Apprentices Details Discipline Vacancies Aeronautical Engineer 2 Civil Engineer 2 Computer Engineer 5 Electrical Engineer 20 Electronics & Telecommunication Engineer (E&TC) 15 Mechanical Engineer 30 Metallurgy 2 Polymer 2

Educational Qualification:

For Engineering Graduate Apprentices: Candidates should have successfully completed Degree in Engineering/Technology from a recognized university in the above mentioned Disciplines/Subject fields only and the gap between the date of joining and passing date of the qualification should not be more than 3 years.

For Technician (Diploma) Apprentices: Candidates should have passed Diploma in Engineering/Technology from State Board of Technical Education in the above mentioned Disciplines/Subject fields only and the gap between the date of joining and passing date of the qualification should not be more than 3 years. Those who are undergoing/Completed Graduate - engineering are not eligible for this apprenticeship programme.

All Original certificates/ documents should be produced at the time of joining for apprenticeship training. OBC candidates should produce valid Non-Creamy Layer certificate in Central Govt. format and persons with disabilities (PWD) should bring the latest PWD Certificate, certified by Competent Authority and the percentage of disability should not be less than 40%.

