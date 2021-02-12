Delhi University (DU) has announced the result of the November-December 2020 Semester exam on its official website. Candidates who appeared for various undergraduate and postgraduate semester exams can check the result at du.ac.in.

To check and download the marks/scorecard, candidates have to log in at the DU website. A note on the result page reads: “Students are advised to save their Statement of Marks/Score Card for future purpose. This link will not be available later.”

Candidates who were absent (AB) for the exam or whose result is awaited (RA) have to contact the Nodal Officer of the college authorized to solve these issues.

DU has also instructed final year and ex-students whose results have not been declared or are shown absent in any paper(s) “to submit an application for rectification of the same along with a copy of the e-mail sent by him/her after the conclusion of the OBE of the relevant date and the scanned image of the answer script through an E-mail to the Nodal person of their respective college/department/faculty as notified on the University website within 10 days from the date of declaration of the result”.

Here is the direct link to check DU November-December 2020 Semester exam result.

Steps to check DU November-December 2020 Semester exam result: