Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) exam 2020 on its official website.

Candidates can fill the form at upsconline.nic.in till February 25, by 6.00 PM.

Here’s the direct link to the instructions for filling the DAF.

Candidates first need to register themselves on UPSC’s website at upsconline.nic.in using their Roll Number and other personal details. A login ID and password will be mailed to the applicant after successful registration. Then, the applicant can login on the detailed application form window and fill the form.

A total of 1287 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the PET round. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 209 posts, of which, 78 vacancies are for BSF, 13 for CRPF, 69 for CISF, 27 for ITBP, and 22 for SSB.

“In case, any candidate does not receive the call letter for Physical Standards Tests/ Physical Efficiency Tests (PET) & Medical Standards Tests (MST) in due course of time, he/she may contact the HQ, DG, Indo Tibetan Border Police on Telephone No. 011-24369482/ 011-24369483 & e-mail ID comdtrect@itbp.gov.in and U.P.S.C. through letter or FAX immediately,” suggested UPSC in its official notification earlier.

The notification was released and the application process was started on August 18.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.