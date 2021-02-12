The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Computer Operator (General Recruitment) competitive examination 2016 result on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download their results from the website at upsssc.gov.in till March 12, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 64 vacancies.

Steps to download the result:

Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the result hyperlink Click on “Click here to View Computer Operator (General Recruitment) Competitive Examination 2016 Under the Advertisement 25 Exam 2016” Key in your login credentials The result will appear on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

A total of 515 candidates qualified the UPSSSC Computer Operator Written Examination. The qualified candidates are now eligible to appear for Typing Test. UPSSSC Computer Operator Typing Test Details such as time, date, and venue will be informed through the official website, as per a report by JAGRAN Josh.

The application process for the recruitment to the post of Computer Operator began on December 14, 2016. The examination was held on January 10, 2020. The revised answer key was made available on June 1, 2020.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.