Bihar Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) will release the e-admit card for the 2020 Police Constable recruitment exam set to be held in March on February 25. The written exam for recruitment to 8,415 constable vacancies is slated to be held on March 14 and 21.

Candidates will be able to download their exam admit card at the CSBC website csbc.bih.nic.in. The printed copy of the admit card, along with a valid ID proof and 2 passport size photos have to be brought to the exam venue for entry on the day of the exam.

Here is the Bihar CSBC 2020 Constable recruitment notice on admit card.

The Board has released the exam timetable according to which the exam will be held in two sessions on March 14 and 21: first session from 10.00 PM to 12.00 PM and second session from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. Candidates have to report to the exam centre one hour in advance. The list of exam centres will be published on February 25 alongside the link for admit card.

Moreover, CSBC has also released a specimen copy of the OMR answer sheet for convenience of the candidates. The sheet can be downloaded along with the admit card notice from the CSBC website.

The Bihar CSBC 2020 Constable recruitment selection process will involve a written exam, followed by a physical measurement and efficiency test for candidates who clear the written exam. The written exam will be of 100 marks with 100 MCQs. The final merit list will be prepared based on the performance on the written exam and PET/PST.

List of invalid applications for exam

Earlier this week, CSBC issued a list of invalid candidates for the Constable recruitment exam on its official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

The list of invalid applications includes the reason for rejection. In total, 27,069 applications have been rejected on the grounds of: ‘Registered but Application Form Not submitted’ - 15,054, ‘Application Form Cancelled by Applicant’ - 10,600 and ‘Invalid on the Ground of Multiple application/ Unidentifiable or no phot and signature/overage due to applied as female’ - 1,415.