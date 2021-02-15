The Department of Forests and Wildlife, Delhi has released the admit card for the recruitment exam to the post of Forest Guard on its official website. Registered candidates can download the admit card at forest.delhigovt.nic.in.

The Delhi Forest Guard recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted from March 1 to 7. Candidates will be able to download their respective admit card from the website till March 7. Candidates will also be informed about the admit card on their registered mobile number.

Here’s the direct link to download Delhi Forest Guard admit card.

Steps to download the admit card:

Visit the website forest.delhigovt.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link for admit card under ‘Local Services’ section Login using username ID and password The admit card will appear on the screen Download admit card and take a printout for future reference

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 226 vacancies, of which, 211 posts are for Forest Guard, 11 posts are for Wildlife Guard, and 4 posts are for Forest Ranger.

The online exam will consist of 200 questions, which the aspirants will have to attempt in two hours. The paper will be divided into five sections — General Intelligence and Reasoning, English Language and Comprehension, Hindi Language and Comprehension, General Awareness and Quantitative Aptitude, which will be of 40 marks each.

Also, there will be a negative marking of 0.25 for wrong answer/multiple answers marked by a candidate.