The Bihar Combined Entrance and Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the UGEAC 2020 mop-up counselling schedule on its official website. Candidates can check and download the schedule from the website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The counselling process is scheduled to begin on February 21 and conclude on February 25 in two shifts — 10.00 AM and 2.00 PM. Candidates can download their Bihar UGEAC rank card from the website using their UGEAC ID and date of birth.

Here’s the direct link to download the rank card.

Steps to download Bihar UGEAC 2020 mop-up counselling schedule:

Visit the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Date & Time for UGEAC-2020 MOP-UP Round Counselling.(Adv. No. BCECEB(UGEAC)-12/2020 Dated 14.02.2021)” under the latest update section Check the interview date and time mentioned on the notification

Here’s the direct link to check the schedule.

The application process for the mop-up round was concluded on February 12, 2021. The offline counselling process will be held at BCECEB, IAS Bhawan, Near Patna Airport, Patna-14 starting from Feb 21.

Candidates are required to bring their original documents including — Class 10, 12 marksheet, admit card, cast certificate, residence certificate, character certificate and others to the counselling centre.

The details regarding the vacant seats will be made available on the BCECEB’s website on February 17 at 5.00 PM. Bihar UGEAC 2020 Counselling is conducted for admission to BE/BTech Course on the basis of merit-list/ Rank-List of JEE (Main) 2020.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here or check the notification here.