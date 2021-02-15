The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released the Prelims exam answer key on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download the answer key from the website at ppsc.gov.in.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, till February 17, 2021.

Steps to download the answer key:

Visit the official website at ppsc.gov.in Click on “PUBLIC NOTICE REGARDING OBJECTIONS IN THE ANSWER KEY FOR PSCSCCE-2020-PRELIMINARY EXAMINATION UPDATED 13-02-2021” Click on the link “ANSWER KEY GENERAL STUDIES PAPER 1 ALL SETS UPDATED 13-02-2021” for the Paper 1 answer key Click on the link “ANSWER KEY CSAT PAPER 2 ALL SETS UPDATED 13-02-2021” for Paper 2 answer key The answer key will appear on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

Candidates can raise objections against the released answer key, if any, by clicking on “CLICK HERE TO FILE ONLINE OBJECTIONS” under the other information section.

The examination was conducted on February 13 at various examination centres.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill a total of 75 vacancies for the following posts — Punjab Civil Service (Executive Branch), Deputy Superintendent of Police, Tehsildar, Food Supply and Consumer Affairs Officer, Block Development & Panchayat Officers, Assistant Registrar Co-Operative Societies, Labour and Conciliation Officer Employment Generation and Training Officer and Deputy Superintendent of Jails (Grade-II)/District Probation Officer (Jails).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.