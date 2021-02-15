Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the written examination schedule for the recruitment to the post of Mineral Development Officer on its official website. Registered candidates can check the exam details at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The Mineral Development Officer competitive Exam is scheduled to be held on Feb 27 and 28, 2021, in two shifts — 11.30 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 3.30 PM. The admit card will be released on the official website a week before the exam.

Here’s the direct link to the exam schedule.

Steps to download the exam schedule:

Visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Mineral Development Officer (Written) Competitive Examination” Check and download the schedule for future reference

Earlier, BPSC released the provisional list of the qualified candidates on its official website.

Here’s the direct link to download the list.

The last date for the online application process was on June 30, 2020. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 20 vacancies. Candidates with MSc in Geology/ Applied Geology/ MTech in Geology /Degree in Mining Engineering were eligible to apply for the post.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.