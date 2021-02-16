Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak (Assistant Urdu Translator) admit card on its official website. Candidates who have applied for BSSC Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak 2021 examination can download their respective hall tickets from BSSC’s website at bssc.bih.nic.in.

The examination is scheduled to be held on February 28, 2021.

Steps to download Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak admit card:

Visit the official website at bssc.bih.nic.in Click on ‘Suchna Patt’ (Notice Board) Click on “Link for Downloading Admit Card for the Adv. NO. 01/19(Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak).” Key in your login credentials and submit Download and take a print of the admit card for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1294 vacancies for the post of Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak. The qualified candidates in the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for BSSC Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Mains exam.

Commission has also released the important instructions regarding the Bihar SSC Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Exam 2021 on its official website. Candidates can download the instructions here.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit BSSC’s official website here.