Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Assistant Architect recruitment exam 2021 answer key on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the answer key available on the website at apsc.nic.in and raise objections till February 24, 2021.

The screening test for the post of Assistant Architect was conducted on February 4, 2021.

Steps to check the answer key:

Visit the official website at apsc.nic.in Under the Latest Updates section, click on the hyperlinks to check the answer keys for various subjects Download and take a print for future reference

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the released answer keys and submit them along with supporting documents/papers by post or e-mail them to apscanskeyclaim@gmail.com latest by February 24.

“Candidates are requested to visit the website and download the claim format and if any Answer Key, in his/her opinion is found to be incorrect/wrong, he/she may submit the correct answers’ as per his/her opinion along with supporting documents/papers etc. to substantiate the claim to the undersigned personally or by post or E-mail to apscanskeyclaim@gmail.com latest by 24/0212021 for taking necessary action from this end,” read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to download the Answer Key claim format.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.