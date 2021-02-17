Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has announced fresh dates for the Viva-Voce round for the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors (SI) of Police (Taluk, AR and TSP) - 2019. Candidates eligible for Viva-Voce can check and download the revised schedule from TNUSRB official website, tnusrbonline.org.

The Viva-Voce round set to be held in December-January was temporarily cancelled last year following an order from the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court.

As per the fresh schedule, TNUSRB SI 2019 Viva-Voce will now be held on February 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, March 1 and 2.

“The candidates are instructed to attend the Viva-Voce at TNUSRB as per the revised dates and report at the timing as mentioned in the old call letter. The candidates should come for Viva-Voce along with the call letter, downloaded from the dashboard of their respective login, following the instructions mentioned in it,” TNUSRB said in its notice.

Here’s the direct link to TNUSRB SI 2019 Viva-Voce revised schedule.

The Viva-Voce comprises 10 marks both under the open and departmental quota. The number of candidates called for this round is in the ratio 1:2 of the vacancy.

The link to download the call letter for the Viva-Voce is already available on the TNUSRB website. Candidates will require their username and password to download the hall ticket. The list of candidates shortlisted for the round is also available.

Here are the direct links to check the list of candidates for Viva-Voce round:

List of candidates eligible for Viva-Voice (Enrolment No.wise)

OPEN

DEPARTMENT

List of candidates eligible for Viva-Voice (Roster wise)

OPEN

DEPARTMENT

According to the notification released in March 2019, the board is hiring candidates for the posts of SI (Taluk, Armed Reserve and Tamil Nadu Special Police) with a pay scale of Rs 36,900-1,16,600. A total of 969 vacancies are available for the posts.

The selection process involves three stages with the first round being a written exam followed by a physical measurement test/physical efficiency test round and viva-vice before the final selection.