Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the VIVA-VOICE call letter for the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors (SI) of Police (Taluk, AR and TSP) - 2019 on its official website, tnusrbonline.org.

Last week, the board had released the list of candidates enrolment wise and roster wise on its website.

Candidates will require their username and password to download the hall ticket. The schedule and other details for the VIVA-VOCE round are yet to be released.

Here is the direct link to download the TNUSRB SI 2019 recruitment admit card for VIVA-VOICE round

The VIVA-VOICE comprises of 10 marks both under the open and departmental quota.

The number of candidates called for this round is in the ratio 1:2 of the vacancy.

Here is the direct links to check the list of candidates for Viva-Voce round

List of candidates eligible for Viva-Voice (Enrolment No.wise)

List of candidates eligible for Viva-Voice (Roster wise)

According to the notification released in March 2019, the board is hiring candidates for the posts of SI (Taluk, Armed Reserve and Tamil Nadu Special Police) with pay scale of Rs 36,900-1,16,600. A total of 969 vacancies are available for the posts.

Candidates can check the full notification here for more details

The 2019 SI recruitment drive is being conducted for 969 positions for Tamil Nadu Police Subordinate Service and Tamil Nadu Special Police Subordinate Service. The preliminary exam was conducted in the second week of January and the result was declared on March 17.