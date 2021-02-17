Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has released the Class 12 exam date sheet on its official website. The examination is scheduled to begin on May 3, 2021, and conclude on May 21, 2021.

As per a report by ToI, “More than eight lakh students are scheduled to appear for the examination this year. Usually, the exams will begin in the first week of March. This year, the exam is delayed by two months.”

TN Class 12 Time Table Date Subject May 3 Language May 5 English May 7 Communicative English, Ethics and Indian Culture, Computer Science, Computer Applications, Bio-chemistry, Advanced Language (Tamil), Home Science, Political Science, Statistics May 11 Physics, Economics, Computer Technology May 17 Mathematics, Zoology, Commerce, Micro-biology, Nutrition Dietetics, Textile and Dress Designing, Food Service Management, Agricultural Science, Nursing (General), Nursing Vocational May 19 Biology, Botany, History, Business Mathematics and Statistics, Basic Electrical Engineering, Basic Electronics Engineering, Basic Civil Engineering, Basic Automobile Engineering, Basic Mechanical Engineering, Textile Technology, Office Management and Secretaryship May 21 Chemistry, accountancy, Geography

As per a report by TIMESNOWNEWS, the examination is scheduled to be held from May 3 to 21 for 2 hours and 30 minutes, starting at 10.00 AM in offline mode. This year the examinations have been delayed due to the pandemic. The classes have started and schools have been advised to help students with the learning gaps.

