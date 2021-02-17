The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the answer key for the post of Rural Development Extension Officer (RAEO) and Senior Agricultural Development Officer on its official website. Candidates can download MP AEO ADO answer key 2021 from the website at peb.mp.gov.in.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key at peb.mp.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 863 vacancies.

Steps to download the answer key:

Visit the official website at peb.mp.gov.in Select your preferred language On the homepage, click on “Online Question Objection - Gramin Krishi Vistar Adhikari Evam Varishth Krishi Vikas Adhikari Recruitment test -2020” Key in your roll number, select date of birth, date of exam, exam shift and security pin Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check the answer key.

As per a report by JAGRAN Josh, “MPPEB RAEO examination was conducted between on February 10 to 13 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The admit card was released on February 3, 2021.

