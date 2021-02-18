The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board has released the examination schedule for the recruitment to the post of Stenographers on its official website. Registered candidates can check the schedule at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 21, 2021, in two shifts — 8.00 AM to 11.00 AM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

Here’s the direct link to the released notification.

“The details about admit card release will be updated on the official website in due course,” read the notification.

The initial recruitment process started on July 4, 2018.

As per a report by JAGRAN Josh, “the candidates appearing for the examination must not be less than the age of 18 years and not more than the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2019.”

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have passed Class 12 from a recognized Board or have completed certification course on computer concept by National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT), New Delhi.

Degree/Diploma/Certificate in Computer Science/Computer application (CA) from a university established by law in India or from an institution recognized by the Government.

Senior Secondary (class 12th) Certificate from a recognized Board of Secondary Education in the Country, with the Computer Science/ Computer Application as one of the subjects.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here or read the official notification here.