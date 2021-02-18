Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the candidate response sheet for the GATE 2021 exam. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their response sheet by logging in at the GATE website gate.iitb.ac.in.

IIT Bombay conducted the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2021) in a computer-based mode from February 6 to 14. The GATE 2021 exam had a total of 27 papers, including two newly-introduced papers, Environmental Science and Engineering (ES) and Humanities and Social Sciences (XH).

The paper had objective-type questions comprising three patterns — Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

There will be negative marking for a wrong answer chosen in an MCQ, while for MSQ and NAT, there will be no negative marking for a wrong answer.

Over seven lakh candidates participated in the competitive exam.

Here’s the direct link to download GATE 2021 response sheet.

Steps to download GATE 2021 response sheet:

Visit GATE website gate.iitb.ac.in.

Click on the link ‘Responses of candidates are available’

Login using enrollment ID sent during registration or email ID and GOAPS password

Submit to check responses recorded during the exam

Download and take a printout.

The preliminary answer key for GATE 2021 is expected to be released soon. Students can raise objections against the draft answer key with a fee of Rs 500 per objection. The objection window will be activated as soon as the answer key is released.

IIT Bombay will announce the results of GATE 2021 on March 22.