The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) will close the online applications for 10,811 posts of auditor and accountant on its official website today. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at cag.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 10811 vacancies, of which 6,409 openings are for the post of Auditor and 4,402 for Accountant. The official notification released contains a state-wise breakup of vacancies open for applications.

Steps to apply for CAG recruitment 2021:

Visit the official website at cag.gov.in Click on the ‘Employee Corner’ Search for the opening and click On the new webpage, enter your details and fill up the form Upload the documents as required and send the hard copy to the following address — Shri VS Venkatanathan, Asstt. C&AG (N), O/o the C&AG of India, 9, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, New Delhi – 110124.

Candidates selection process will be based on the test conducted by the CAG.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must have a graduation degree from any recognised Board/University/Institute or equivalent.

The minimum age limit to apply for the posts is 18 years and the upper age limit is 27 years. Age relaxation is applicable to candidates falling under specified reserved categories.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.