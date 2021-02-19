Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the interview call letter of shortlisted candidates for recruitment to posts of Assistant Secretary, Assistant Secretary (IT) and Analyst (IT). Eligible candidates can download their interview call letters from the CBSE website cbse.gov.in by using their User ID and password.

The computer-based test for the posts was held in January 2020 and the result was announced on October 27. On the basis of the test, a merit list was published of candidates who are eligible to appear for stage 2 of the recruitment process i.e. skill test.

A total of 46 candidates are shortlisted to appear for the Assistant Secretary interview, 23 for Assistant Secretary (IT) and 41 for Analyst (IT).

The date and venue for the interview are mentioned in the call letter.

Here is the direct link to download CBSE interview call letter.

“The candidates should bring all the original documents/certificates on the day of the interview including the caste certificate on the basis of which he/she had claimed his/her eligibility,” CBSE said. The candidates are advised to download the attestation form which is available on the CBSE website and bring three sets of self-attested photocopies of all the documents and duly filled attestation form on the day of the interview.

Here is the direct link to CBSE attestation form.

CBSE had begun the recruitment process in 2019 to fill 14 vacancies each of Assistant Secretary and Assistant Secretary (IT) and seven of Junior Assistant.