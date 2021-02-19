The West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam (WBJEE) 2021 will be held on July 11 and the online registration process will commence on February 23. Candidates will be able to apply for the state-level entrance exam on the WBJEE website wbjeeb.nic.in till March 23 (5.00 PM)

WBJEE 2021 will be conducted in an offline OMR-based mode for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture in universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutes in West Bengal. The exam will be held in two sessions: Paper 1 (Mathematics) from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM and Paper 2 (Physics/Chemistry) from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. The admit card will be released by July 6.

Candidates can find instructions regarding the online application process of WBJEE 2021, along with the information bulletin, on the official website.

To be eligible for the test, the candidate must have passed or must be appearing in 2021 in Class 12 in the (10+2) system.

An application fee of Rs 500 for the General category and Rs 400 for the reserved category is applicable.

Here’s a direct link to WBJEE 2021 Information Brochure.

Here’s a direct link to WBJEE 2021 timetable.