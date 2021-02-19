The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the result along with the final answer key of the written exam for the post of Police Constable (PC), Jail Warder Grade II, Warder and Firemen on its official website. Candidates, who have appeared for the examination can check their results at tnusrbonline.org.

TNUSRB Police Constable Prelims examination was conducted on December 13, 2020.

Steps to check the result:

Visit the official website at tnusrbonline.org Click on, “LIST OF CANDIDATES ELIGIBLE FOR CV-PMT-ET-PET” The result will appear on the screen Download and take a print of the result for future reference

Also, candidates can check the final answer key and cut-off marks on the official website.

TN Police had published the recruitment notification for filling a total of 11741+72 (BL) vacancies in Police, Prison, and Fire & Rescue Service Departments in the month of September 2020. The last date for submitting the application was 26 October 2020, as per a report by JAGRAN Josh.

