Today, February 22, is the last day to register for the Odisha Civil Services Examination, 2020 for recruitment to Group A and B services. The exam will be conducted by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), which has earlier extended the registration deadline till today.

The link for registration and payment of exam fees will be available on the OPSC website opsc.gov.in. Interested candidates can submit their registered online applications by March 3.

OPSC has notified 392 vacancies for which the recruitment will be done through the Odisha Civil Services Examination, 2020. The notification can be downloaded from the OPSC website through the ‘What’s New’ section on the homepage.

Eligibility criteria

Age: A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be above the age of 32 as of January 1, 2020. The upper age limit is relaxable up to five years for reserved category applicants.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must hold a Bachelor’s degree from any recognised University.

Conduct of exams

The Odisha Civil Services Examination, 2020 will consist of a preliminary exam (objective type-multiple-choice questions), a Main exam and a Personality Test/Interview round. The dates for the exam will be announced by the Commission in due course and candidates are advised to keep a track of updates on the OPSC website.

How to Apply

Candidates are required to apply online only through the OPSC website as per instructions given in the recruitment notification. All necessary personal details and scanned documents including photograph and signature have to be submitted online.

On successful registration, a unique ‘Permanent Public Service Account Number (PPSAN)‘ will be assigned to the applicant. Applicants are required to print a copy of the submitted application form.