Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has started the registration process for the Post Graduation Engineering Admission Counselling (PGEAC) 2020 programme on its official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Qualified candidates can register for the second round counselling programme till February 27.

The first round counselling was conducted on January 12, 13, 2021.

Steps to apply for the counselling round 2:

Visit the website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in Click on “Online Application Portal of PGEAC-2020” under the online application forms section Click on “Apply Online” Activate your account/ register and apply Make payment for the counselling Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to register.

“Those candidates who have successfully/ duly filled their online application form earlier in the light of Adv. No. BCECEB(PGEAC)-2020/01, 2020/02 dated 12.06.2020 and 2020/03 dated 25.06.2020 and want to participate in this counselling have also to fill the fresh application form,” read the released notification.

Here’s the direct link to read the notification released earlier.

Important Dates:

Commencement of online registration: February 22

Last date for online registration: February 27 (10.00 PM)

Last date of application fee payment: February 27 (11.59 PM)

Publication of Rank Card and 2nd Counselling Programme: February 28 (8.00 PM)

Proposed date of Counselling: March 2

The eligible candidates can participate in the counselling programme for admission to the first year of Post Graduate Engineering Courses — MTech (Machine Design) and MTech (Thermal Engineering) courses in MIT Muzaffarpur, MTech (Micro Electronics and Micro Electronics and VLSI Tech) in BCE Bhagalpur and MTech (Power System in NCE, Chandi, Nalanda).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here or read the notification here.