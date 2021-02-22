The Bihar Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released a notification announcing the vacancies for the recruitment to 2380 Fireman posts on its official website. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on CSBC official website at csbc.bih.nic.in from February 24, 2021.

The application process will conclude on March 25, 2021. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 2380 vacancies, of which, 893 vacancies are for females and 1,487 vacancies are for male candidates, read the released notification.

Here’s the direct link to read the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

The candidate should not be less than the age of 18 years and not more than the age of 25 years as on August 1, 2020. Upper age relaxation applicable for candidates falling under the reserved category.

Educational Qualification:

The applicants must have passed Class 12 from any recognised board/ institution or have an equivalent qualification.

Physical Standards:

For Male Candidates:

Height: The candidates must be 165 cms in height. Relaxation to candidates falling under the reserved category.

Chest: 81-86 cms

For Female Candidates:

Height: The candidates must be 155 cms in height.

Weight: The candidates must not be less than 48 kg.

Selection Procedure:

The selection process will involve a preliminary written exam followed by a physical measurement and efficiency test for candidates who clear the written exam. The written exam will consist of 100 marks and 100 MCQ questions. The final merit list will be prepared based on the performance on the written exam and PET/PST.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here or read the official notification here.